ATLANTA – A Glynn County grand jury on Wednesday returned a murder indictment against the three men in custody for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery as he jogged through a neighborhood near coastal Brunswick.
Both malice and felony murder charges were obtained against Travis McMichael, who fired the fatal shots; his father, Greg McMichael, once a local police officer; and William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the video of the shooting on his cellphone. Lawyers for the three men have said their clients committed no crimes.
Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes announced the charges in a hastily called news conference on the steps of the courthouse in Brunswick.
“This is another step forward in seeking justice for Ahmaud,” Holmes said. “We will continue to be intentional in the pursuit of justice for this family and the community at large as the prosecution of this case continues.”
Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was unarmed, was killed Feb. 23. The McMichaelses and Bryan are white.
Holmes said Arbery’s family had been notified of the indictments. “The family was ecstatic to hear it happened,” the district attorney said.
Ben Crump, a lawyer representing Arbery’s family, predicted the case would end with convictions of all three men.