CLEVELAND – The first presidential debate rapidly became defined by bitter and personal attacks, as President Trump and Joe Biden, shouting over each other and the moderator, repeatedly accused the other of lying and incompetence Tuesday night.
As the candidates clashed over the pandemic, the future of the Supreme Court and Trump’s personal tax avoidance, the policy debate repeatedly gave way to angry insults and accusations, reflecting the tone of politics in the Trump era.
“Everything he is saying so far is simply a lie,” Biden, the Democratic nominee, said early in the debate, as Trump accused him of planning to end private health insurance, which Biden opposes.
“I am not here to call out his lies,” Biden said. “Everybody knows he is a liar.”
“You are the worst president America has ever had,” Biden said midway through the event.
Trump, desperate to close a persistent polling gap with Biden as the election nears, kept lobbing attacks and trying to needle his rival.
Trump accused debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News of aligning with Biden and mocked the former vice president for wearing a medical mask at campaign events. He took aim at Biden’s family, repeating false claims about Biden’s son’s business dealings.
And Trump lashed out at his rival when Biden questioned his intelligence.
“Did you use the word ‘smart’?” Trump said. “You said you went to Delaware State but forgot the name of your college. Don’t ever use the word ‘smart’ with me. There’s nothing smart about you.”
As the two argued about the pandemic, Biden quoted Trump as saying of the rising U.S. death toll, now over 205,000, “It is what it is.”
“The president has no plan. He hasn’t laid out anything. He knew all the way back in February how serious this crisis was. He knew it was a deadly disease,” Biden said. Trump, he said, “panicked.”
Trump shot back: “If we would have listened to you, the country would have been left wide open, millions of people would have died, not 200,000.” Trump blamed China for the outbreak.
“You could never have done the job we did,” Trump said to Biden. “You don’t have it in your blood.”
The president made no apologies for staging campaign rallies that have drawn thousands of people, stating that they’re held outside. Some, in fact, are indoors.
When the moderator mentioned Biden holding smaller rallies, Trump interrupted: “Because nobody would show up. Nobody shows up to his rallies.”
Biden responded: “He’s been totally irresponsible. ...He’s a fool on this."
Overshadowing the flurry of policy and political issues is the mental agility of both septuagenarian candidates.
Trump, 74, has spent the last several weeks manufacturing conspiracy theories about Biden’s health, claiming without any evidence that the 77-year-old former vice president is taking performance-enhancing drugs before public events to mask supposed frailty and dementia.