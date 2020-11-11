DETROIT – President Donald Trump's campaign said it filed a second lawsuit in Michigan on Tuesday seeking to stop the state's canvassing and certification of ballots.
The Trump campaign said it filed the case in federal court, where the campaign is alleging "irregularities" in the Detroit absentee ballot counting process and concerns over a software glitch in Antrim County in northern Michigan.
Unlike the campaign's filing in the state Court of Claims last week, Tuesday's filing includes more than 230 pages of affidavits, some handwritten, attesting to the irregularities, said Mark "Thor" Hearne, a St. Louis, Missouri, lawyer for the campaign.
The campaign announced the suit Tuesday evening, saying it filed the case in U.S. District Court Western District of Michigan.
The campaign was denied emergency relief in Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephen's courtroom on Thursday in a separate case and was told Monday that its appeal in the state Court of Appeals was missing several attachments. Hearne said he was working to obtain some of those filings, such as transcripts, from the Court of Claims and plans to continue to pursue the state case.
Tuesday's federal lawsuit, to be filed on behalf of seven Republican poll challengers in Michigan, alleges equal protection violations of the challengers as well as violations of federal and state laws guaranteeing the "purity of the election."
Many of the claims in Tuesday's suit were similar to those alleged in other suits in the last week, including ballot entry irregularities, barriers preventing Republican poll challengers from observing at the TCF Center in Detroit and issues with the Dominion Voting Systems in Antrim County.
When asked whether the Trump campaign believed its lawsuit would overcome the 146,000-vote margin in Michigan between Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden, Trump campaign communication director Tim Murtaugh said that the campaign does not file a lawsuit if it doesn't believe it has merit.
"Every filing and every action that we are taking are getting us closer to the goal of seeing the president reelected," Murtaugh said. "We do not think we are going to eat the apple in one bite, but a large part of these lawsuits is to gather further information."
For example, he said, with Tuesday's lawsuit the campaign hopes to research the software issue in Antrim County at greater length to determine if it affected other counties using the same software.