WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will allow certain young, undocumented immigrants to renew deportation protections for one year as his administration reviews a Supreme Court decision that blocked his efforts to end a program designed to let them to remain in the U.S.
The administration will maintain its limited implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program – rejecting new applications and reviewing requests for renewal on a case-by-case basis, according to a senior administration official who spoke to reporters Tuesday on condition of anonymity. Renewals only will be granted for a one-year period.
The administration’s review is intended to prepare for a new attempt to end the program that shields from deportation and allows work permits for nearly 700,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
Trump, who made cracking down on undocumented immigration a focus of his 2016 campaign, is trying to revive the issue as polls show him behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. The decision to undertake a longer review of the Supreme Court decision ensures that the status of the young immigrants, known as Dreamers, will remain a central point of contention between Trump and Biden.
The move follows a Supreme Court ruling last month that blocked Trump from ending the Obama-era policy. The court found that the Trump administration didn’t follow the law in the way it announced in 2017 it was ending the DACA program.
Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s liberal justices in the majority.