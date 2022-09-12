WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump’s legal team said in a court filing Monday that classified materials should not be excluded from the special master’s review of documents found during an FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, suggesting that some of the documents may not be classified and that Trump may have the right to keep them in his possession.

“The Government has not proven these records remain classified,” Trump’s attorney stated in their filing. “That issue is to be determined later.”

Tags

Recommended for you