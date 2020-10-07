A federal appeals panel rejected President Donald Trump’s latest effort to block the Manhattan district attorney from getting his tax filings and other financial records.
Trump has so far failed in all his courtroom efforts, including in the U.S. Supreme Court, to halt a criminal subpoena for the material from his accountants at Mazars USA. While it’s unlikely that District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. will obtain the records in the 27 days before the presidential election, Trump’s remaining hope rests, once again, with another appeal to the high court.
Trump is almost certain to ask the Supreme Court to intervene. In its opinion Wednesday, the New York-based appeals court said Vance has agreed that Trump can seek to appeal to before the district attorney enforces the subpoena. The Supreme Court previously rejected Trump’s claim that he had immunity as president from state grand jury investigations.
The appeals court, by a 3-0 vote, rejected Trump’s claims that Vance’s subpoenas were too broad. It said Trump was just guessing about the scope of the DA’s investigation, adding that his “bare assertion” that the probe is focused only on payments made by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election is “noting more than implausible speculation.”
The ruling comes after the New York Times disclosed last month information from Trump’s closely-guarded tax records.