NEW YORK – Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s effort to get hold of President Donald Trump’s taxes appears far from over, despite a historic Supreme Court ruling.
Attorneys for Trump indicated in a federal court filing Wednesday they would bring new legal challenges against Vance’s subpoena for the tax records. Trump will argue that the subpoena is too broad, among other challenges.
Vance and Trump agreed to a schedule that includes legal filings as late as Aug. 5.
Judge Victor Marrero will then have to rule on the new challenges.
Vance said he’ll hold off on serving Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, with the subpoena until Marrero rules.
The Supreme Court ruled last week that Trump was not “above the law” and must respond to the subpoena like any other citizen. But Trump’s attorney argue the ruling left open the possibility for Trump to keep fighting the demand in court.