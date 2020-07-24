All Ciera Pritchett could do was laugh. She had just rung up her daughter’s elementary school, looking to see whether classes would be taught in-person or entirely online, and the response was confounding.
“’I’m sorry, I hate to say it, but I can’t tell you anything,’” Pritchett said she was told. Despite the coronavirus looming over the country all spring and summer, the Duluth, Ga., mother of two was stunned that public officials had no clear plan with just three weeks to go before the school year began.
Hence the chuckle as Pritchett, 34, summed up the situation: “This is crazy, really. It’s unbelievable what’s happening.”
Fellow parents may laugh; others want to cry or scream (perhaps all three). As the school year approaches, the country’s jumbled response to K-12 education in the coronavirus era has yielded pervasive dissatisfaction with the options – or lack thereof – for families with school-aged children. The frustrations reverberate all the way to the White House, as polling and interviews with parents across the country show widespread disapproval with President Donald Trump’s gung-ho approach to reopening classrooms.
“It’s one of the most fundamental issues right now. Particularly for parents, this is the issue,” said Christine Matthews, a Republican pollster. “Trump can talk about defunding the police or Confederate statues, but I can tell you the No. 1 concern on the minds of parents is whether or not their kids can safely go back to school, and if not how are they going to get through the school year.”
Trump, who sees schools as key to revving up the flagging economy – and, not incidentally, boosting his reelection chances – has been unambiguous. He wants to start the academic year “quickly, beautifully” in person; districts that don’t, he warned, could lose their federal funding. He also blasted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance to reopening as too burdensome. The agency released additional direction on Thursday, which emphasized the importance of in-person instruction and the low risks the virus poses to school-aged children.
Trump hedged his position slightly on Thursday, conceding that districts in current virus hot spots may need to “delay reopening for a few weeks.” Nevertheless, he added, “every district should be actively making preparations to open.”
While Trump has staked a mostly hard-line stance, many parents, school administrators and health officials see a more complicated calculus. Research shows children, especially younger ones, largely do not get seriously ill from COVID-19, but their role in spreading the virus to adults such as teachers and other school employees, or family members back home, appears to vary by age. Other countries that have successfully opened schools did so when outbreaks of the virus were largely controlled, while the United States continues to see surging spread.
“We had a problem with overcrowding before COVID,” said Kimya Jacobs, who works for a nonprofit that encourages parent involvement in Detroit schools. The 42-year-old, who lives with her two adult daughters and three grandchildren under the age of 2, said she had a hard time picturing the schools ensuring students would wear a mask or socially distance. “How does lunch work? How does recess work?”
Parents and policymakers are weighing potential risks against the downsides of keeping kids at home, including developmental and socialization drawbacks, lack of access to school-provided nutrition and possible increased exposure to abusive household environments.
For working parents, having children at home during the day could be an added challenge or downright impossibility.
Shannon Duckworth, whose two sons attend middle school in the St. Louis suburbs, said her district announced a hybrid plan that combined two days in-person instruction with virtual learning – a setup that could leave families scrambling for child care.
“It’s kind of depressing,” said Duckworth, 42, whose work as a freelance fashion consultant gives her more flexibility than many to supervise her kids at home.