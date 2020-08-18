President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’ll pardon Susan B. Anthony, the campaigner for giving American women the right to vote who was arrested for casting a ballot in 1872.
“Women dominate the United States – I think we can say that very strongly,” Trump said in an event at the White House. He said he would issue the pardon later Tuesday.
Anthony was tried and fined $100 for her act, and her prosecution brought national attention to the suffrage movement, according to website womenshistory.org.
Attendees at the ceremony included Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony List; Heather Higgins, president of Independent Women’s Voice; Kay Coles James, president of Heritage Foundation and Karen Hill, CEO of the Harriet Tubman National Historic Park, among others.
Anthony died in 1906, 14 years before women were given the right to vote with the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
She has been criticized by some modern historians and advocates for minority rights for largely excluding Black women from her movement, and the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House says on its website that visitors to the site frequently ask whether she was a racist. The organization argues that she was an abolitionist.