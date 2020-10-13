The baseball mitts are coming off in the feud between President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Trump slammed the nation’s top pandemic doctor for shifting advice about fighting the pandemic, tweaking Fauci for flubbing his Opening Day baseball toss.
“Tony’s pitching arm is far more accurate than his prognostications,” Trump tweeted.
Trump, who contracted COVID-19 earlier this month and is already back on the campaign trail, has long chafed at Fauci’s words of warning about the virus.
“I feel so powerful,” Trump said at a rally in Sanford, Florida on Monday evening. “I’ll walk into that audience. I’ll walk in there, I’ll kiss everyone in that audience. I’ll kiss the guys and the beautiful women ... everybody. I’ll just give you a big fat kiss.”
Fauci said Monday on CNN that those who recover from COVID-19 are likely to be immune for a limited period of time, but there are cases emerging of people getting reinfected weeks or months later.
But Trump may have pushed the doctor too far last week when his reelection campaign used a clip of Fauci praising the coronavirus response in the early days of the pandemic, suggesting it was an endorsement of Trump.
Fauci said his comments were used without his consent and taken out context, and said he has never endorsed a political candidate.