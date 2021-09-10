Here’s an excerpt from the Los Angeles Times, Aug. 21, 2011:
“Hours later, I finally made it home to the Upper West Side, where my little night owl, Louisa, opened the door. ‘Mommy, Mommy, your hair is gray!’ she screeched. Ben was sound asleep, but as promised, I woke him. Fear welled up in his face. He grabbed me by the shoulders. ‘I’m scared, Mom,’ he said, and started crying.”
That was written by my mother, former Times correspondent Geraldine Baum. It’s her description of coming home to our New York City apartment late on the night of Sept. 11, 2001, after a full day spent at the site of the World Trade Center attack. I was 8 years old then; today, I’m 28 and a reporter for The Times.
The gray in my mom’s hair was ash and dust from the Twin Towers — material we now know to have been toxic.
The reality is I remember very little about that cloudless Tuesday 20 years ago. I’m not sure if I remember or if my mom later told me, but that night, when she got home, I thought she was a ghost because of the dust that coated her clothes and hair.
I felt fear. I know that. But what else? Was I confused? Distressed? Here’s where my parents’ recollections replace my own.
I am part of the tail end of the millennial generation, and belong to a select cohort who lived within a few miles of the two buildings that were once the tallest in the world. Twenty years on, I know the Sept. 11 attacks profoundly shaped me but I’m still sorting out how. And in this, I’m joined by many of my peers, who were children then and can see now, with the clarity of hindsight, that the attack by al-Qaida changed the trajectory of their lives.
But, again: How?
Ample polling confirms that awful day left a lasting imprint on my generation. Recent Pew Research Center surveys reveal that about 80% of 28-year-olds “remember where they were and what they were doing when they heard the news.” Polling from 2016 shows that 86% of millennials —defined as people born 1981-1998 — say that the attack was the event that had the greatest impact on the country during their lifetime.
Polling in the immediate aftermath of the attacks showed that trust in government reached a peak not seen since Lyndon Johnson was president in the 1960s. That proved short-lived. With two wars, natural disasters, growing dread about climate change, an economic crisis and a pandemic, trust in government is near the lowest it has been since polling started on the subject in the late 1950s.
While there are slight deviations among the generations, trust is low across the board. Millennials, however, are far less likely to buy into the notion of American exceptionalism or that the U.S. “stands above all other countries in the world.” Perhaps that’s the clearest consequence of our country’s response to 9/11.
That single act of terror helped shape our conception of America’s role in the world and our sense of vulnerability. We barely remember an America that was not at war, or where airplanes were not viewed as potential weapons of mass destruction.
Zach Piaker has been my friend since we were in third grade. When we were 13, we had our Bar Mitzvahs together. He’s now a lawyer living in New York, and we reunited recently to talk about how the attacks ignited an interest in politics and current events that stays with us to this day.
That desire to be informed and engaged likely would’ve occurred anyway — I was the son of two journalists, after all. I read newspapers obsessively. But we wondered how the constant state of war and political turmoil we’ve lived through made us cynical or distrusting of politicians and the political process. There was an immediate sense of vulnerability that eventually faded more for Zach than for me, but the lasting changes in society — security barriers, racial profiling and a more visibly militarized New York — stuck with him.
“It was just part of the fabric of society that that had happened, and attacks could happen,” he said.
The wars and accompanying lies frustrated him, but at no point did he disengage. He wants to work in government someday and make it better. Many others do as well. I was struck by a recent New York Post photo essay of some of the 65 on-duty members of the New York City Fire Department who lost first-responder fathers in the attacks or from health complications in its aftermath.
Their loss led them to service.
Disenchantment led Abraham Rivera, 34, down a different path. The Queens native aspires to be a pilot and currently works as a flight attendant for American Airlines. In the months after the attacks, Rivera felt a sense of unity and a surge in pride in his country.
But then came the invasion of Iraq and the 9/11 commission report. As he got older, he watched more videos on YouTube and later Netflix that led him to question who really was responsible for these attacks. These events fueled a distrust in government and fomented a belief within him that a group of terrorists in the mountains of Afghanistan could not have pulled these attacks off on their own.
“I feel like it was an inside job, and I feel like there was a lot of malarkey going on and a lot of people were not held accountable for their actions,” he told me.
We spoke for a while about these conspiracy theories. His inability to zero in on who else was involved frustrated me. Maybe, though, this was some other path to rationalizing a sense of wonder or uncertainty about how the world had been changed.
A memorial arose on the World Trade Center site over the last decade — along with an even taller saber into the sky, the 104-story One World Trade tower. I’ve avoided that building. To me, it’s a haunting specter that creeps into my eye line when I round a street corner. A reminder that we’re still a target, inspiring a dread that we could be attacked again.
I have never been inside and have maintained that I’ve never visited the memorial or the museum. That was until I read an article my mom wrote in 2014 about a family visit to the twin reflecting pools with the nearly 3,000 names inscribed in bronze along its side.
I had forgotten — much as I’d forgotten something my dad reminded me of recently. It was an excerpt from a book for which he was interviewed. “A couple of weeks after the World Trade Center Attacks, [Oreskes’] son was speaking with a counselor in school, and he said that he had never before realized that his parents had jobs that required them to rush toward danger,” author Seth Mnookin had written.