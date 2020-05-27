WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to strongly regulate or close down social media platforms he deems unfriendly to conservatives, escalating a war with Silicon Valley a day after Twitter for the first time warned that Trump was posting false claims, about mail-in voting.
Trump’s attacks came as Twitter faced competing pressures from liberals, some of whom want Trump banned from his favorite platform for deliberately spreading misinformation, and from Trump supporters who say social media companies discriminate against them.
Trump’s threat to muzzle a private company as retaliation for its corporate policy marks another shattering of traditional norms in the White House, especially for Republicans who generally oppose regulation.
Yet like many of Trump’s threats on Twitter and elsewhere, this one appears mostly about political posturing. It comes as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has passed 100,000, or more than the total number of Americans killed in both the Vietnam and Korean wars.
The White House press office said Wednesday evening that Trump planned to sign an executive action related to social media on Thursday but provided no details on what it would do. Trump often uses executive actions to make political statements on issues where he has limited authority to act unilaterally.
The First Amendment bars the government from restricting speech, but it does not prohibit private companies from imposing restrictions.
And unlike television stations and networks that rely on government-issued broadcast licenses, the internet lacks a so-called fairness doctrine, a loosely enforced requirement that promotes ideological balance.
Trump has more than 80 million followers on Twitter and has used his reach to dominate the news cycle and public discourse since he entered politics, making his threat to shutter the platform even more unlikely.
But Trump enjoys a headline-grabbing fight, even with those most helpful to him. He has lambasted Fox News, former members of his administration, and senior Republican lawmakers at times, either out of anger or to keep them in line.
Fittingly, the president’s threats against Twitter were delivered on the platform itself, in a series of morning tweets.
“Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!” he wrote.
The latest skirmish came after Twitter began adding informational links to Trump’s unfounded tweets that mail-in voting will lead to widespread election fraud.
Twitter did not intervene after Trump sent a series of more explosive tweets that accused cable TV host Joe Scarborough of killing an intern decades ago, a baseless conspiracy theory that found root in the White House.