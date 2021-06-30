SURFSIDE – Two children were among the six bodies pulled from the rubble on Wednesday of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, as rescue teams worked through the seventh day of scouring the site for survivors.
The children found were ages 4 and 10.
Levine Cava said at the evening press briefing in Surfside that the death toll has risen to 18 people, though only 12 families have been notified of their loved one’s death. Levine Cava said 139 people who lived or worked in the portion of the tower that collapsed have been accounted for, but another 145 are still reported missing.
“The loss of our children is too great to bear. Our community, our nation and the world we are all mourning with these families,” said Levine Cava.
Teams have been working through the rubble at a faster pace after engineers and first responders built a ramp overnight Tuesday to bring cranes, backhoes and other heavy equipment closer to the sunken pool deck, which experts and survivors have said collapsed first, potentially triggering the disaster.
Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky emphasized that the priority is still search and rescue, and noted that conditions on the pile are becoming more dangerous as debris moves and shifts or falls from the portion of the tower that remains standing. Though heavy equipment is allowing workers to move larger and heavier pieces of debris, Cominsky said some large concrete slabs are not holding together.
“They’re crumbling as we try to move them,” he said.
On the ground, the grueling work of searching for the missing takes its toll on the firefighters scouring debris for any sign of life.
The ruins are peppered with reminders of the ordinary lives that occupied the 55 units that crumbled in seconds at about 1:20 a.m. on June 24 – toys, wallets, photographs. But first responders have yet to find survivors to connect with those items, a disappointment that weighs heavy with each passing hour, said Margarita Castro, a member of the search-and-rescue team and a Miami-Dade firefighter for 17 years.
“We talk to each other. Sometimes all you can do is find a small, quiet corner and just cry for a little while, and let some of that out let some of that pressure that you’ve got building up. Release some of that pressure,” Castro said. “We each have our moments of strength. We each have our moments of weakness.”
While rescue teams burn through gloves, boots and other gear in the ongoing search for survivors, mental health counselors are helping families cope with the anguish and despair of the tragedy.
Charles Cyrille, deputy incident commander for Miami-Dade, said the “all hands on deck” response includes 26 organizations that are present at the family assistance center providing grief counseling, and help with housing and other needs.
Levine Cava pledged that officials would also get to the bottom of what caused the collapse, saying that she has spoken with Miami-Dade’s state attorney about asking a grand jury to investigate the catastrophe. Miami-Dade has also launched a mass inspection of buildings that are in the process of a 40 years or older and taller than five stories.
“As we continue our search and rescue efforts 24/7 without stop,” she said, “we’re also taking immediate action to provide answers and accountability.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking in Surfside earlier Wednesday, said the state is committing more resources to helping families cope with the tragedy in the long term. And he vowed that the search and rescue would continue until every person is accounted for.
“Rest assured,” he said, “that those folks are going to be working on that pile, and it’s not going to stop, and they’re going to get answers one way or another.”
One family confirmed Wednesday that the 12th person found dead at the site was Hilda Noriega, 92, the mother of North Bay Village Police Chief Carlos Noriega and a resident of Champlain Towers South Unit 602. Hilda Noriega had lived at the condominium for more than 20 years and had recently listed her unit for sale, planning to move in with family.
“The Noriegas have lost the ‘heart and soul’ and ‘matriarch’ of their family, but will get through this time by embracing the unconditional love Hilda was known for,” said the family’s statement posted to the North Bay Village Twitter account.
Officials have not identified the four additional bodies recovered from the site because they are notifying family members first. A long line of Miami-Dade County police cars and medical examiner vans are at the site on Collins Avenue.
Reminders are everywhere of the gaping void that the catastrophe has left in so many lives.
Just before 8 a.m., one man approached a makeshift memorial affixed to a chain link fence one block away from the site and in the shadow of the Champlain Towers. He placed white roses near a baby doll and a toy Nerf gun – mementos arranged along with photographs of the missing and an array of carnations. The makeshift shrine is waterlogged after days and nights of persistent rain.
As he crouched down, alone on the sidewalk, his face cracked as he lifted his shirt over his face.
“It’s just so sad,” he said quietly, as he walked away.
On the side of the rubble that faces the beach, Shan and David Luvista from Orange County, California, walked along the shore in the rain from their vacation condo to see for themselves what was left of the Champlain Towers.
“We live in earthquake country,” David Luvista, 62, said. “This resonates.”
Authorities placed plastic barriers along the beach to prevent people from walking up directly to the property. The bottom of the barriers are lined with flowers, candles and stuffed animals.
You can still see rescue workers on top of the pile and hear the heavy machinery and mechanical tractor treads going over the debris though.
Even from the beach, the sounds and sight of the wreckage is chilling.
“We had to pay our respects,” Shan Luvista, 61, said.
As teams continue the painstaking search and rescue – and families and friends of the missing await information about the fate of their loved ones – President Joe Biden said he will visit Surfside on Thursday and Miami-Dade officials pledged to find answers for the catastrophic collapse.
During a vaccination event in Phoenix on Wednesday, first lady Jill Biden held a moment of silence and asked attendees to say a prayer for the families affected by the tragedy.
“The president and I are grieving alongside the community of Surfside, and our hearts are broken for the families,” she said in remarks.
Family members of those unaccounted for said they remained hopeful, despite the strong undercurrent of despair and futility. Hundreds of people gathered Monday night at a beach vigil to remember the victims of the building collapse, with both relatives and strangers joining in the silence and the pain.
“I have not lost any hope or faith,” said Martin Langesfeld, whose 26-year-old sister, Nicole, lived in Unit 804 of Champlain Towers South with her husband, Louis. “I know she’s still there, I know it,” Langesfeld told WPLG-TV.
Levine Cava said police detectives are reviewing the list of missing persons – provided by friends and family members who reported the information – in order to remove duplicate names and get a more accurate account. She said the process is “slow and methodical,” and she urged anyone with information about a missing resident to call the county’s hot line at (305) 614-1819.
Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said she would ask a grand jury to examine the condo collapse and safety issues raised by the tragedy. The structural engineer hired by the town of Surfside to investigate the building collapse began his work on-site Tuesday, focusing on the portion of Champlain Towers South that is still standing and whether it is safe for search and rescue teams.