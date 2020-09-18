The U.S. will top 200,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus in coming days, a devastating milestone that comes eight months after the pathogen was first confirmed on American soil.
The U.S., with 4% of the world’s population, accounts for about 21% of global coronavirus deaths. The disparity underscores America’s failure to contain a virus that blazed through populous states like Texas, Florida and California this summer despite predictions that warmer weather could bring a respite.
With a population of 330 million, the U.S. reached 100,000 COVID-19 deaths on May 27, four months after the first recorded case. It has taken another four months to near 200,000, a number roughly equal to the population of Yonkers, New York, or Huntsville, Alabama. Brazil ranks second in deaths, with more than 134,000 in a nation of 210 million.
As the presidential election on Nov. 3 nears, the U.S. virus response has become a key issue for voters, along with the economy, which the pandemic has scarred. President Donald Trump has said that the worst is now past, and claimed that a vaccine will be available within weeks. Democratic presidential nominee Joseph Biden has criticized Trump for his handling of the pandemic and tying scientists’ hunt for an inoculation to the election calendar.
Data show U.S. virus deaths have occurred disproportionately among people in at-risk categories, including individuals age 65 and older, people of color and those with other health conditions.