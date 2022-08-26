WASHINGTON — The FBI believed that additional classified documents would be found in a search of former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, according to a heavily redacted affidavit made public Friday, notably asserting in the 38-page document that “there is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.”

In laying out the case for the search, which was conducted Aug. 8, the affidavit underscores the scope of classified information that had already been recovered from Trump, including information on clandestine human intelligence sources, intercepts under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, signals intelligence, and information designated as not to be shared with foreign countries.

