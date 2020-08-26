WASHINGTON – Mike Pence emerged from President Donald Trump’s long shadow for a night Wednesday, taking the stage to accept the nomination for vice president and to emphasize support for law enforcement as protests intensified following the police shooting of a Black man in the back in Wisconsin.
Those calls for racial justice prompted the cancellation of professional basketball and baseball games and formed a chaotic backdrop to the third night of the Republican National Convention, which is taking place as a Category 4 hurricane roars toward the Gulf Coast and as the nation struggles with the COVID-19 contagion.
“President Trump and I know the men and women that put on the uniform of law enforcement are the best of us. They put their lives on the line every day,” Pence said. “The American people know we don’t have to choose between supporting law enforcement and standing with African American neighbors to improve the quality of life in our cities and towns.”
But Pence also attacked Democratic nominee Joe Biden for his embrace of the Black Lives Matter protests and suggested – falsely – that Biden supports defunding law enforcement.
“You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,” Pence said. “Under President Trump, we will stand with those who stand on the thin blue line, and we’re not going to defund the police – not now, not ever.”
While the cascade of crises has shaken the nation’s faith, the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in front of his children in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday may cast Pence’s comments in a different light and complicate the president’s reelection strategy.
Trump had planned to run on his economic record before it was ravaged by the pandemic. As millions of Americans lost their jobs and a deep recession set in, he shifted to a “law and order” message, signaling that he was willing to use armed force if necessary to put down urban unrest, or even just peaceful protests – while stoking fears of crime and presenting protesters as vigilantes.
But the video of Blake being shot multiple times in the back has galvanized activists demanding police reforms, just as George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis three months ago did. It offers up more evidence of excessive force that may further validate the protests the president has demonized.
On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that he would send National Guard troops to Kenosha to quash any violence arising from protests, prompting the state’s Democratic governor, Tony Evers, to agree to request them.