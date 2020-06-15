COVID-19 cases continued to climb in a number of U.S. states over the weekend, threatening recent efforts to relax restrictions and revive businesses after months of lockdowns.
Texas and Florida, two of the most populous U.S. states, reported record numbers of new COVID-19 infections on Sunday. The recent surge in illnesses in those states and others, including Arizona and North Carolina, has led to concern among public-health officials that reopening the economy has come at the cost of spreading the new coronavirus.
Rising infection rates could jeopardize early efforts to revitalize the economy after a period of lockdowns, which were adopted in most states to stem the virus’s spread but also crushed businesses large and small and sent unemployment soaring. The U.S. has nearly 2.1 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and more than 115,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
While it’s difficult to determine the precise cause driving the latest virus numbers, one thing is clear: Americans are moving around and interacting more than they did before. That’s likely at least in part a result of reopening policies, as well as weariness with staying home, and it poses a real threat to public health. Because the virus transmits person-to-person, experts warn that more close and in-person interactions could allow the disease to spread more easily.
“We can’t always predict where the virus is going to spread, so the local ability to test and trace, and the local willingness to respond to outbreaks, are critical,” John Williams, chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, said in an email last week. “The greatest concern is that locations will have a delayed response to increasing cases.”