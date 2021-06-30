WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Wednesday that his administration will boost federal pay for firefighters on the front lines of blazes that are intensifying across the West, part of a broader effort to confront what could be another devastating fire season.
“The truth is, we’re playing catch-up,” Biden said during a virtual meeting with Cabinet officials and Western state governors. “This is an area that has been under-resourced, but that’s going to change if we have anything to do with it. We can’t cut corners when it comes to managing our wildfires or supporting our firefighters.”
Biden complained that firefighters make as little as $13 an hour – “Come on, man, that’s unacceptable” – and said the administration would deliver bonuses to bring salaries to at least $15 an hour.
Even that, he conceded, was not enough. Biden said his administration would work with Congress on more long-term solutions, such as changing part-time seasonal firefighting jobs into full-time positions, making them more attractive for workers and reflecting the reality that wildfires have become a year-round threat.
“These courageous women and men take an incredible risk of running toward the fire,” Biden said. “And they deserve to be paid and paid good wages.”
California Gov. Gavin Newsom praised Biden for his focus on wildfires and climate change, saying that California and Washington, D.C., had previously been “sparring partners, not working partners.”
“I’ve been waiting 4 1/2 years to hear a president say what you just said,” Newsom said, in a reference to former President Donald Trump, whom he did not name.
Trump had denied any link between intensifying fires and climate change and blamed California for failing to “clean your forests” of combustible vegetation to prevent and stop wildfires.
Wednesday’s meeting was much like the briefings presidents have received for years at the start of hurricane season on the East Coast. Biden indicated such discussions about wildfire prevention and response likewise would become an annual event, reflecting growing concerns among experts and public officials that drought conditions and searing temperatures in the West were becoming the new normal.
This year’s fire season could outpace last year’s, which was the worst on record. Blazes have already ignited around California, where dry vegetation has left large swaths of the state primed to explode into flames.