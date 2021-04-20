WASHINGTON – White House officials have told supporters they will pledge to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by at least half by the end of the decade, according to people familiar with the plans, an almost doubling of the nation’s earlier commitment.
The administration has been notifying supporters this week that President Joe Biden will declare a goal of halving the nation’s emissions by 2030 as he pushes to transform vast sectors of the economy and become a leader in the global fight against climate change, according to two people briefed by administration officials who asked not to be identified discussing private matters.
A reduction of 50% from 2005 levels would would represent a near doubling of a climate target for 2025 set by the Obama administration. One of the people said the administration was seeking to avoid laying down a numeric target.
The U.S. may also commit to working to achieve even deeper cuts, one of the people said. That mirrors an approach the Obama administration took in 2015, when it laid out a 26%-28% cut by 2025, but said it would work to achieve the higher, 28% reduction.
The White House declined to comment.
Achieving the reduction on the scale being planned will require sweeping changes for power generation, transportation and manufacturing and is part of a global push to keep average global temperature from rising more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).
Biden will outline the target as part of the U.S. return to the Paris climate accord, as he prepares for a summit Thursday and Friday with the leaders of up to 40 nations designed to encourage greater carbon-cutting ambition.
The new target is likely to please environmentalists and climate advocates, who had urged the White House to set a goal of at least 50%. However, it may also face criticism from other nations that have set more ambitious targets and are skeptical of the U.S. commitment to battling climate change after President Donald Trump withdrew from the landmark pact and relaxed curbs on emissions.
The summit’s objective is to encourage major economies to boost their climate ambition so that the 1.5°C goal is within reach. While it may not deliver immediate wins on that front, the gathering could help to galvanize momentum ahead of the United Nations negotiations due to be held in November in Glasgow, Scotland.
Biden’s pledge is less ambitious than the targets set by the U.K. and the European Union, which have committed to reducing emissions by 68% and 55% from 1990 emissions levels by 2030, respectively. A 50% cut from 2005 emissions would amount to just a 40% cut for the U.S. when recalibrated to the same 1990 baseline.
Cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in half would require aggressive steps to reduce pollution from power plants, automobiles, oil wells and agriculture.