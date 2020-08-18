MILWAUKEE – Democrats on Tuesday bestowed former Vice President Joe Biden with the prize he has chased for more than 30 years, nominating him for president with a roll call vote that virtually touched down in every state and territory.
With the fast-moving online balloting, another wrinkle in the unprecedented virtual national political convention, the candidate who first ran for the White House in 1988, long before social media or Zoom calls, not to mention the coronavirus, was digitally anointed to lead his party into the future.
Democrats headed into the second of four nights of their convention with a touch of relief. They suffered no major tech malfunctions or other meltdowns on Monday, and dozens of brief testimonials set the stage for an impassioned speech by former first lady Michelle Obama that energized Democrats.
Tuesday’s gathering brought together some of the party’s elders – including former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton, among others – but also gave a platform to firebrand progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.
Erstwhile Biden rival Bernie Sanders was showered with attention. The Vermont senator’s name was placed by Ocasio-Cortez in nomination along with Biden’s. The balloting gave his supporters a last hurrah.
The outcome, however, was never in doubt. Neither party has held a brokered convention, in which delegates pick a nominee only after multiple rounds of voting, in nearly 70 years. Tuesday night’s fast-paced roll call was even more suspense-free than usual.
Sanders, who only grudgingly surrendered to Hillary Clinton four years ago, delivered an unqualified endorsement of Biden long before the convention. His left-leaning supporters were so scattered across cyberspace they lacked the presence and critical mass to present meaningful dissent.
Biden’s spouse, Jill Biden, was scheduled to deliver the closing speech in a tribute to her husband of 43 years. The two-hour broadcast runs until 11 p.m. Eastern time.
Speakers and videos stressed a theme of leadership, showcasing Biden’s nearly five decades in public service and arguing he is a steady hand who can restore competence to the White House and comity in national politics.
But the event also paid tribute to Biden’s family tragedies – most recently, the death of his eldest son, Beau, from a brain tumor in 2015. Biden’s first wife and infant daughter died in a car crash in 1972.
Democrats made the case that those searing losses instilled in Biden an empathy that makes him uniquely suited to guide the nation out of the pandemic that has killed more than 170,000 Americans this year and put parts of the economy on life support.