WASHINGTON – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra’s nomination to become Health and Human Services secretary is headed to the Senate floor after the Finance Committee deadlocked Wednesday in a party-line vote.
Senate rules now allow Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., to bring the nomination to the full Senate. After two hearings failed to stymie Becerra’s progress or convince Democrats not to support him, he appeared on track for approval.
Republicans had zeroed in on derailing Becerra’s confirmation, criticizing his lack of medical experience and his support for abortion access. Conservative groups pumped hundreds of thousands of dollars into ads to pressure moderate Democrats not to support him.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Wednesday before the vote that Becerra is “a very good attorney general” and “very bright,” but said he doesn’t have the health care background the job deserves.
Democrats pointed out that the majority of Health and Human Services secretaries have not had medical backgrounds and that Becerra, who would be the first Latino to lead the agency, served on the committee that sets health care policy during his 24 years in the House. He was among the small group of lawmakers who helped write the Affordable Care Act.