The North Central Counties Consortium (NCCC) Workforce Development Board has been awarded more than $1.2 million to serve laid off workers and those that have been unemployed long-term.
After the Department of Labor announced $140 million in grant funding for Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grants – with award amounts of up to $15 million – the NCCC board submitted a grant proposal solicited by the California Employment Development Department (EDD).
According to a release issued by the NCCC, EDD received a grant totaling $13,491,103 on behalf of nine organizations and NCCC has been awarded $1,265,444.
“These funds will enhance the public workforce system’s ongoing efforts to empower America’s unemployed workers through worker and business engagement, elevate equity, and connect jobseekers with high-quality jobs as the nation prioritizes economic and employment recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” read the release.
Cindy Newton, executive director of NCCC, said these funds will also be used for vocational training, paid work experience, on-the-job training, supportive services and job placement services.
“These are all much needed services for our area and our job centers have experienced professionals in providing training and employment services to those in need,” said Newton.
The NCCC board serves the four-county region of Colusa, Glenn, Sutter, and Yuba counties that provides Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding to the America’s Job Centers of California in each of the counties. In partnership with the centers, the local Employment Development Department, Yuba, Butte and Woodland colleges, adult education and local employers will coordinate services together, according to the release.
For more information about services in each county, contact the Colusa County One Stop at 530-458-0326, the Sutter County One Stop at 530-822-5120 or the Yuba County One Stop at 530-749-4850.