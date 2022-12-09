The North Central Counties Consortium (NCCC) Workforce Development Board has been awarded more than $1.2 million to serve laid off workers and those that have been unemployed long-term. 

After the Department of Labor announced $140 million in grant funding for Quality Jobs, Equity, Strategy and Training Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grants – with award amounts of up to $15 million  – the NCCC board submitted a grant proposal solicited by the California Employment Development Department (EDD). 

