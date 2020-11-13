Nearly $1 million in grant opportunities will be available to support local businesses and nonprofits adversely affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release from Yuba County, the Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the funding disbursement requests for several grants. The grant programs are funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) money allocated to Yuba County.
The board approved a $105,000 childcare relief grant program; a $250,000 nonprofit relief grant program; the $500,000 Small Business Economic Resiliency grant; and $140,000 to supplement the ongoing Yuba-Sutter Food Bank Homebound Food Delivery program. This is in addition to the $1.2 million in grants Yuba County put into the community since August.
“As we head into an undoubtedly tough winter season, we hope this funding will help support the businesses and organizations that serve our residents,” said board Chairman Doug Lofton. “We’re proud to do what we can to help the essential facets of our community.”
The childcare relief grant program (which offers a max of $20,000 per business) will be administered through First 5 and Children’s Home Society of California, and applications will be accepted through Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Interested parties can find applications, in English and Spanish, on the county website www.yuba.org.
Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will administer the nonprofit grants, in which all 501 (c) nonprofits serving Yuba County residents are eligible. Individual grants range from $1,000-$10,000 per nonprofit. Applications must be submitted via email to terry@yscunitedway.org by Monday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.
A second Small Business Relief grant of $500,000 is available to support businesses affected by the pandemic. The funds will be administered through Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation with a maximum of $20,000 per business. Applications are due by Tuesday, Nov. 24. Find the application on the EDC website.
Also, $140,000 is going to the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank to supplement the homebound food delivery program, which has been feeding bi-county residents who are low-income seniors, low-income physically disadvantaged and low-income health compromised since March. To apply for the food delivery, call the Food Bank at 673-3834.