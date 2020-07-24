Construction on the Oregon House Creek Bridge along Rices Crossing Road began last week, with the project expected to be complete by December.
The existing bridge, built in the 1920s, is considered structurally deficient with eroding ground along the channel bed, according to a news release from Rachel Rosenbaum, community relations specialist with Yuba County. Each rainy season, those conditions lead to localized flooding and increased safety issues.
A temporary detour road is being constructed immediately adjacent and parallel to Rices Crossing during construction, which is expected to take the rest of the calendar year.
“Amidst a time of so much uncertainty, we’re thrilled to see this essential project come to fruition,” said Public Works Director Mike Lee.
The $3.55 million project is being fully funded through the federal Highway Bridge Program with no local match required. The Highway Bridge Program – funded by the Federal Highway Administration – is a safety program that provides federal aid to local agencies to replace and rehabilitate deficient locally owned public highway bridges, or complete preventative maintenance on bridges that are not deficient.
The construction contract was awarded to Steelhead Constructors, JV of Redding. Yuba County Public Works is providing the construction management with oversight from Knight CM Group of Sacramento.