Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way released final numbers last week for its local 2021 Yuba-Sutter Toys for Tots program.
According to the area nonprofit, 1,910 low-income children were served as a result of the yearly toy drive.
United Way said it received gifts from more than 60 local participating businesses, including a special event with the Yuba City Fire Department. In total, United Way said 3,364 gifts went to local children, including books and stocking stuffers.
“We are so blessed to have such a giving community,” said Bob Harlan, executive director of Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, in an email to the Appeal. “We received 1,719 gifts from our more than 60 local drop-off participating businesses and through our special event with the Yuba City Fire Department’s one-day appearance at Kohl’s in Yuba City and Results Radio series of live broadcasts.”
Harlan said $8,864 in local cash donations were used to purchase more gifts.
“In addition to the nearly 750 low-income families served through our one-day ‘family distribution event’ with Salvation Army, we also provided gifts to 10 other organizations serving low-income families,” said Harlan.
He said the local chapter of United Way also received $13,000 in gifts from the nonprofit’s Toys for Tots national organization.
“Thanks to all our donors and volunteers who made this incredible year possible,” said Harlan.