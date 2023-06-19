For those that are having trouble paying utility bills, California has a program that may help you get assistance on making payments.

The Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, helps qualifying low-income households pay for their energy usage, according to Community Resource Projects. HEAP is offered to homes in Yuba, Sutter and Sacramento counties that are powered by PG&E and SMUD, and those that get heat from wood, propane or oil.

