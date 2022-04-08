Earlier this month, agents from the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) discovered and eliminated an alleged illegal indoor cannabis grow operation in Yuba City.
According to Michael Bullard with NET-5, there were several complaints received over the past six months about an “overwhelming odor of marijuana” coming from a commercial structure at 598 Garden Highway in Yuba City.
Bullard said the odor was so strong that it had impacted neighboring businesses. After NET-5 agents investigated the complaint, a search warrant was served to see if an illegal cannabis grow operation was happening inside unit number 23 of the building.
On April 5, agents from NET-5, with assistance from the Yuba City Police Department, entered the unit and allegedly discovered an illegal cannabis grow that consisted of approximately 368 plants. Bullard said the alleged grow was “eradicated” and the landlord for the unit was notified.
The alleged grow was determined to be unlawful within the city limits of Yuba City, Bullard said, because of a violation of the Yuba City Municipal Code and a violation of section 11358(c) of the California Health and Safety Code.
The tenant of unit number 23 was identified as 40-year-old Robert Mann of Sacramento, Bullard said. Mann was issued a misdemeanor citation for illegally cultivating cannabis, he said.
Bullard said the investigation would be sent to the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.