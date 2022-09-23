Officials with the Yuba Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5) announced recently several arrests in the area related to the possible possession of illegal drugs and firearms.

At about 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 15, agents with NET-5, with assistance from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant on 33-year-old Casey Donaho of Yuba City and 31-year-old Crystal Hanson of Arena Point. Officials said both were located driving in their vehicle northbound on Highway 113 in Sutter County.

