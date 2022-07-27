Rob Tribble in court documents filed Wednesday states that he, in fact, exceeds the requirements to be Nevada County auditor-controller – a question that’s loomed over him for weeks.

Tribble, who won the June 7 auditor-controller race against Gina Will by 55%, appeared Wednesday in Nevada County Superior Court for a hearing on his qualifications. Will, currently the county’s assistant auditor-controller, through her attorney has argued he hasn’t held a senior fiscal management position for three of the past five years, a requirement for the job. She’s seeking to have a judge declare Tribble ineligible for the position and her the winner.

