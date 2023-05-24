The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved state and federal grant funding totalling about $1.7 million to help reduce the amount of “hazardous fuels” found along evacuation routes when wildfires occur.

According to Nevada County officials, the county’s Office of Emergency Services applied for funding from both the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for fire prevention and hazard mitigation.

