NevadaPlaque.jpg

The Nevada County Historical Landmarks Commission this week reported that the historical plaque at Hirschman’s Pond, which commemorates the Jewish community that helped Nevada County thrive during the Gold Rush era, was defaced.

This is the only plaque out of over 200 historical plaques in the county known to be vandalized and the only historical plaque that references the Jewish community, a news release stated.

