ARC1.jpg

Team members of the Sutter and Yuba Addiction Resource Center in Yuba City are pictured during a grand opening event on Monday. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Aaron Landreth’s low-voltage cabling company was just recently awarded “commercial retailer of the year” with Dish Network for its installation of satellite TV in prison systems throughout the entire state of Nevada. 

But Landreth’s true passion lies in the opening of Sutter and Yuba Addiction Resource Center, or the “ARC,” a local addiction resource center located in Yuba City.

