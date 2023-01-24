Anime1.jpg

“Star Wars” enthusiasts pose with the robotic character R2-D2 at a recent convention. R2-D2 is also reported to be making an appearance in Marysville this Saturday at the Population Anime-Con event at 420 E St.

 Courtesy of Virginia Yáñez

A vibrant colored poster has been making its rounds on social media over the past few weeks promoting a new event known as Population Anime-Con. 

The masterminds behind this endeavor have been listed as Santi Jayy, Monica Lagunas, Virginia Yáñez, and Ruth Soto from Apples Personally Yours on D Street in Marysville.

