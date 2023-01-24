A vibrant colored poster has been making its rounds on social media over the past few weeks promoting a new event known as Population Anime-Con.
The masterminds behind this endeavor have been listed as Santi Jayy, Monica Lagunas, Virginia Yáñez, and Ruth Soto from Apples Personally Yours on D Street in Marysville.
Saturday will mark the inaugural launch of Population Anime-Con, a family-friendly indoor event which will take place from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 420 E St. in Marysville. Admission is set at $8 for adults, $5 for those age 17 or younger and free admission for kids under 5.
Organizers said their love for anime is what inspired the event along with their desire to do things differently and in a way that includes the community.
“It’s completely family friendly,” explained Yáñez. “An all-ages event where the attendees don’t just shop, but instead interact, network, and have a fun time without being judged or criticized on their creativity, taste, or likings.”
Elise Baughman, a prominent American voice actress, TV host, and speaker, will be in attendance as a special guest. Baughman is best known in the anime world for her voicing of Pan, a character in the “Dragonball GT” series, as well as for her work in “Fruit Basket” and “Smite.” R2-D2, a robotic character from the epic space-inspired franchise “Star Wars,” may also be roaming the halls throughout the day.
For those that like to dress up, a cosplay tournament will be held starting at 2 p.m.
“Everything will be taken into consideration, especially creativity,” said Yáñez. “Creativity is something that needs to be kept alive and what better way to express it than to wear it. All anime characters are acceptable in this tournament, the crazier the better.”
In addition to anime and trading card vendors, a selection of classic carnival games such as ring toss, corn hole, darts, and more will be available where guests will have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes, including cash. Finally, the G.T.O Antojitos Bacon-Wrapped Hot Dogs food truck will be there to provide a selection of American- and Mexican-inspired dishes.