Nearly a month after holding a change of command ceremony, the new Beale Air Force Base commander introduced himself to the Yuba City City Council on Tuesday night and implored the city and its residents to hold its personnel accountable as members of the community.
Taking charge as the Beale AFB Installation Commander and the 9th Reconnaissance Wing Commander, Colonel Geoffrey I. Church said this was his second stint at the base after previously serving as Commander of the 12th Reconnaissance Squadron. Church took over duties from the former Commander and Colonel Heather Fox after a change of command ceremony on June 7.
According to Beale officials, Church is responsible for about 7,000 military, civilian, and contractor personnel, and the entire U.S. Air Force high altitude reconnaissance fleet of U-2 Dragon Lady aircraft.
“The 9th Reconnaissance Wing is comprised of four groups and four overseas operating locations, executing worldwide missions in support of all six geographic combatant commanders,” the Air Force said.
According to Beale Air Force Base officials, Church has served in a variety of positions at the squadron, group, and wing levels since receiving his commission from the Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Kentucky in December 1998.
“I had two dreams when I was a little kid. One was either to be a professional baseball player or be a fighter pilot,” Church told Yuba City councilmembers on Tuesday night. “... I tried to play baseball. Low and behold, when I got to college, I found out I really wasn’t actually good enough to play Division I baseball.”
After leaving the University of Kentucky, Church went on to fulfill his dream of serving in the Air Force.
“His notable staff tours include Executive Assistant to the Joint Staff J-3, Director for Operations. He also served as the Secretary of Defense Orders Book briefer, where he was the primary briefer to the Secretary of Defense for deployment and execute orders in support of combatant command requirements,” according to his biography on the Beale Air Force Base website. “Colonel Church is a command pilot with over 1,700 hours in F-15C/D, F-22, MQ-9, RQ-4, T-37 and T-38 aircraft. Prior to his current position, he was the Headquarters Air Force Division Chief for the F-35 integration office for Headquarters Air Force.”
Church also was a commander in Afghanistan and helped shut down the major military operation in the country.
“That was quite an experience,” Church said.
During his introduction to the council, Church said it was important that the community help keep personnel who work at Beale accountable for their actions.
“It is a true pleasure and a blessing to wear the cloth of our nation,” Church said. “When you see us in your community, I really hope that we represent the best ideals of which you could see from members of the military. If we’re not, then please by all means let us know and we’ll be more than happy to correct it. It truly is an honor to wear this cloth.”
Church said about 55% of the Beale “population” lives in Yuba County.
“About another 35-40% live down south and then a smattering all around,” Church said. “You may not know that your neighbor is in the military or works on the base. … We truly do want to be good members of your community and look forward to serving the public.”