A newly created beer is being offered at a local brewery to help support two nonprofits.
Sutter Buttes Brewing’s North Butte Amber beer was created as a way to help with fundraising efforts for the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust and Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes and a release party is planned for Saturday.
“This past May, new owners of the Sutter Buttes Brewery, Scott and Cindi Sargent, attended Sunset Serenade, which is a joint fundraiser for the land trust and our sister organization, Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes,” said Alyssa Lindman, executive director of the Sutter Buttes Regional Land Trust. “Introductions were made and it wasn’t long after that Scott and Cindi came up with the idea of creating a special beer that would benefit both organizations.”
A portion of the proceeds of every pint sold will go to the Land Trust and Middle Mountain.
“The unique opportunity of having a local brewery create a beer that’s just for us is incredible,” Lindman said.
North Butte Amber is named after the land trust owned property in the Sutter Buttes, where a docent-led challenging hike to the summit takes place each spring and fall.
Center Street will be closed and The Tattered and Tied, an acoustic duo, will perform.
KNOW & GO:
What: North Butte Amber release party.
When: Saturday, July 27 from 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Sutter Buttes Brewing, 421 Center Street, Yuba City.