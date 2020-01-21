There isn’t much that separates Yuba and Sutter counties geographically. And from a public health standpoint, the issues faced in one county are the same as the other.
Both counties teamed up recently to hire a bi-county health officer, a move expected to save money and result in a more comprehensive approach to public health issues that confront the Yuba-Sutter area.
After a nationwide search, they selected Dr. Ngoc-Phuong Luu. She officially started on Jan. 13.
“I look forward to working with the talented teams from both counties, medical professionals, and community leaders and stakeholders to address the various public health issues facing the counties,” Luu said in a press release. “My overarching goal is to work towards a happy, healthy, and safe bi-county region.”
Luu, who grew up in Seattle, went to medical school at the University of Washington before completing her internal medicine residency at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. After that, she completed a general internal medicine fellowship and master of health science in clinical epidemiology at John Hopkins University in Baltimore.
For the past four and a half years, she worked as the medical director of public health in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, which is a U.S. territory in the western Pacific Ocean north of Guam. During that time, she also saw patients as a primary care/internal medicine physician.
In October 2018, the islands – with a population of 50,000 people – were hit by a super typhoon, which decimated the power and water infrastructure for months. Luu served as the medical lead for island personnel and visiting federal and NGOs’ medical providers to go to the hardest hit areas to provide medical care.
“For its small size, it unfortunately has a very high burden of both communicable and non-communicable diseases,” Luu said. “In regards to non-communicable diseases, it is estimated that 18.5 percent of adults in the CNMI have a diagnosis of diabetes and 50 percent of adults have a diagnosis of hypertension. We also dealt with a multitude of infectious and emerging diseases including tuberculosis, hepatitis B, HIV, dengue fever, etc.”
Locally, some of the biggest public health issues affecting both counties include high rates of cardiovascular diseases, challenges in accessing preventative services, and a need to improve healthcare literacy, according to community health assessments.
Having only been in the new position for a week, Luu is still getting to know the area and what her new job duties will entail. She plans to split her time evenly between both counties with the ultimate goal of helping to improve the health and welfare of all residents.
“My first priority is to get to know the community – meeting face to face with as many of those in the community as possible,” Luu said. “Second, I plan to engage directly with the medical providers to see how we can improve linkages between public health and clinical services. Third, I am looking forward to getting guidance from both counties’ boards of supervisors regarding their recommended health priorities for the region.”
As part of her employment agreement, Luu will receive a salary of $265,000 per year plus benefits, which makes her one of the highest paid officials in the Yuba-Sutter area, according to Transparent California. The costs will be split evenly between both counties.
“I look forward to serving you all as the bi-county health officer,” Luu said. “Please feel free to say hi if you see me around.”