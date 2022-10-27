Three years after being greenlit, plans for a new bike path through Yuba City have been proposed.
In order to gauge community interest and gain a better understanding of how an expanded bike path would benefit residents, the city introduced a feasibility study during a community meeting on Wednesday.
The potential path will cover 2.3 miles, connecting the existing Sutter Bike Path to the downtown area on Plumas Street with a possible route to the Feather River Levee Bike Trail.
The path will allow the city to reutilize the abandoned Pacific Union Railroad corridor to make a continuous path along Harter Parkway. The city’s Public Works Department has proposed a Class I multi-use trail featuring 12-foot wide, two-way bike lanes along with six-foot wide pedestrian paths. Officials have also proposed adding amenities such as dog waste stations, trash cans, trees, water fountains, benches and bike racks to the path.
Yuba City Councilmember Shon Harris said this new trail could become part of a regional trails network that would serve the recreational and transportation needs of local residents.
“Recreation is one thing. Another thing we’re trying to do is get people out of their cars and onto the trails and bicycles. This is more than just a bike path. It’s a multi-use path. You can walk, skate, the whole bit. This is a small piece of a much bigger plan that will be funded hopefully eventually,” Harris said.
Establishing a new bike path would allow for more transportation equity and community engagement as walking and biking are encouraged as an alternative to driving, said Senior Civil Engineer Eric Espinoza. Residents would be given a safe route to access all areas of the city.
The final feasibility study could include activities such as walking audits to gauge which aspects of the community need to be improved for pedestrian travel and comfort. Other community engagement activities and a cost-benefit analysis will also be conducted in the future.
The study also serves as an opportunity for community members to offer feedback on the proposed plans. One of the potential routes to the Feather River Levee Trail would go through the intersection of Teegarden Avenue and Sutter Street, which left some respondents concerned about the levels of traffic in the area, Espinoza said.
“Here is the perfect time where we can get your feedback and input on what areas you would rather ride on or not ride on,” he said. “… We want to hear your concerns and some ideas you might have on improving this area so that, ultimately, once we have a path, people will want to ride even if it means passing through intersections or riding along traffic or have improved Class II lanes.”
The proposed bike path is the second phase of a larger parks project which will establish a 5-acre park along Harter Parkway, the Appeal previously reported. Construction for the park was originally planned in 2020, but Espinoza said that the park will be completed by this spring with construction for the bike path following soon after.
Espinoza and others involved in the project will continue to gather feedback from the community as the bike path proposal moves forward. He said that plans for funding will begin once enough community support has been established.
“Once we have a developed idea or cost, the city can then pursue funding, then get to the environmental phase, decide a right of way and, ultimately, construction. We thought it was important to show that today we are here to hear your input and those ideas will be included in the preliminary works,” Espinoza said.