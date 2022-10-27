BikePathPlan1.jpg

A potential bike path through Yuba City would connect to the Sutter Bike Path providing a through route to the downtown area and the Feather River Levee Trail.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Three years after being greenlit, plans for a new bike path through Yuba City have been proposed. 

In order to gauge community interest and gain a better understanding of how an expanded bike path would benefit residents, the city introduced a feasibility study during a community meeting on Wednesday.

