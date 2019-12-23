VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Plant- and nut-based beverages that market and label themselves as “milk” have steadily gotten more room on the grocery store shelves over the years, packed next to the traditional dairy products that have seen demand shrink over time.
Now, one Virginia lawmaker wants to make sure consumers don’t confuse the two.
Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, filed a bill Monday that would define milk as coming from a “healthy hooved mammal” such as a cow, goat, yak or reindeer. If it passes, the Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services would have to come up with a plan to ban the sale of any imposter liquid branded as milk. That would include drinks like almond milk, soy milk and oat milk.
Knight, who’s a farmer and sits on the House agriculture committee, calls himself a traditionalist when it comes to milk – the kind you get from a cow. And he’s worried about the shrinking number of Virginia dairy farms (an average of 26 per year have closed over the last five years, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services).
“Some people maybe are capitalizing on the good name of milk, which most people associate with dairy milk,” he said in a phone interview Friday. “If you are a plant-based fluid, let’s get you a different definition.”
It’s a fight the dairy industry and the plant-based foods industry have been having for at least 10 years as dairy milk sales and consumption have declined, said Whitney Perkins, a commodity specialist with the Virginia Farm Bureau.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration defines milk as coming from cows, but the FDA hasn’t enforced this for product labeling.
“This is trying to make sure the identity of milk is protected and that plant and nut-based beverages are not being misrepresented in claiming milk in their title,” Perkins said.
Knight’s definition is nearly identical to a North Carolina bill that passed last year with one condition – that it not go into effect until 11 other states pass a similar labeling requirement into law, to alleviate interstate commerce concerns. It requires North Carolina’s agriculture department to enforce the FDA’s definition of milk to stop the sale of mislabeled products within 90 days.