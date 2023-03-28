Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter unveiled a new billboard at the intersection of Highway 70 and E. 24th Street in Marysville on March 23 in honor of local law enforcement and organizations that have shown their support to public safety agencies.
The billboard features the phrase “Yuba-Sutter Law Enforcement: Thank you” alongside the logos of 12 businesses and organizations that helped sponsor the sign.
“Law enforcement everywhere work tirelessly to keep our community safe, and they deserve our respect and gratitude. This billboard continues to serve as a reminder of the strength that can be found when a community comes together for a common cause,” organizers said in a statement.
Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter is a local nonprofit dedicated to providing advocacy, resources, and support to law enforcement members and their families. The group aims to create better relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve, organizers said.
Back the Badge has helped organize billboards showing appreciation for law enforcement in both Yuba and Sutter counties since 2020. Cameron Elkins, a Back the Badge organizer and founder of the billboard project, said that he was inspired to create billboards in support of law enforcement to remind public safety officials that they are appreciated.
The Marysville billboard is the third one put together by Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter. Previous billboards have been placed in areas with high amounts of traffic to increase visibility such as the 5th Street Bridge and Highway 20 in Yuba City. This time around, the group wanted to place a billboard in Yuba County to show appreciation to law enforcement on both sides of the bridge, organizers said.
Elkins said on social media that businesses, families or individuals who made a $500 donation to the nonprofit would be featured on the board. He has also helped connect businesses and families to Back the Badge in previous billboard projects.
“The community’s response to the new billboard has been overwhelmingly positive. We hope it sends a message to our heroes in blue that we see them, we appreciate them and we stand with them,” organizers said.
The billboard on Highway 70 and E. 24th Street will be displayed for six months, organizers said. Those interested in sponsoring future billboard projects can fill out an interest form online at www.backthebadgeys.org.