Billboard.jpg

Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter unveiled a billboard on Highway 70 and E. 24th Street in Marysville to show support for local law enforcement on March 23.

 Courtesy of Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter

Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter unveiled a new billboard at the intersection of Highway 70 and E. 24th Street in Marysville on March 23 in honor of local law enforcement and organizations that have shown their support to public safety agencies.

The billboard features the phrase “Yuba-Sutter Law Enforcement: Thank you” alongside the logos of 12 businesses and organizations that helped sponsor the sign.

