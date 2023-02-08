On Jan. 23, the Punjabi American Heritage Society held a book release reception for "California's Pioneer Punjabi's: An American Story" at The California State Library and Courts building in Sacramento.
The event was co-hosted by Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, who was joined by several other Assembly members, including Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Ash Kalra, and Jim Patterson.
"I feel a personal connection to the Punjabi Sikh community in the Yuba-Sutter area and this book truly resonates with me,” said Gallagher. “It highlights the contributions and sacrifices made by the Punjabi immigrant community in California. It was an honor to be a part of this event and celebrate their legacy."
Sikhism is a religion and philosophy that originated in the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent in the late 15th century. Its members are commonly referred to as Sikhs, pronounced “sicks.” Yuba City has long been touted as housing the highest concentration of Punjabi farmers outside of India, and multiple sources have reported that of the estimated 500,000 Sikh’s living in America, roughly half reside within California, with the largest concentration being in Yuba City and Sutter county.
“The importance of sharing Punjabi Sikh stories cannot be understated,” said Bains. “The history of Sikhs in California is one of sacrifice, determination, and perseverance that resonates to this day. I am incredibly proud to be the first Sikh American elected to the State Legislature and thank the Punjabi American Heritage Society for their work in amplifying our stories.”
The book, written by Lea Terhune, is said to recount the struggles and achievements of the Punjabi immigrants who arrived in California at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries. Many of these immigrants labored in farms, fields, and orchards, facing low wages and racial discrimination, yet still managed to put down roots in their new home.
A review written by Simrita Dhir, a California-based academic and novelist, praised the book for its historical accuracy and for showcasing the legendary stories of both early Punjabi pioneers in California and the contemporary trailblazers who have continued to press the legacy of their ancestors forward.
“The book is the outcome of methodical research done over many years and the author acknowledges the members of the Punjabi-American Society of Yuba City – Jasbir S. Kang, Davinder K. Deol, Hitpal S. Deol, Sarabjit S. Johl, Kulwant S. Johl and Gurmit K. Sidhu for providing her with many significant details and photographs,” wrote Dhir.
Dhir also added that the narrative was enhanced by a selection of historic “never-before-seen” photographs.
The ties Terhune’s book has to the Yuba-Sutter region are self-evident and made clear by the central picture of the Sutter Buttes mountain range on its cover. The author spent 22 years in New Delhi, India, and worked as a correspondent for multiple broadcasts and print media services including SPAN Magazine for the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. She then moved on to write and edit public diplomacy materials for the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C. Interested readers can purchase Terhune’s “California’s Pioneering Punjabis” online through the Punjabi American Heritage Society at pahsbook.com.