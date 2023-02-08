PunjabiBook1.jpg

Members of the California Assembly stand alongside members of the Punjabi American Heritage Society during a book release reception for "California's Pioneer Punjabi's: An American Story" at The California State Library and Courts building in Sacramento on Jan. 23.

 Courtesy of the Punjabi American Heritage Society

On Jan. 23, the Punjabi American Heritage Society held a book release reception for "California's Pioneer Punjabi's: An American Story" at The California State Library and Courts building in Sacramento. 

The event was co-hosted by Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, who was joined by several other Assembly members, including Dr. Jasmeet Bains, Ash Kalra, and Jim Patterson.

