A new bridge is completed and being used by motorists on Highway 20 in Yuba County, but there’s still work to be done on the road project near Smartsville. Drivers can still expect delays of up to 20 minutes, according to Caltrans.
The work is part of a $28.5 million safety project that has straightened and flattened curves, widened shoulders, built a new bridge, repaved the roadway and improved drainage in the Smartsville area. The expected completion for construction is fall 2021.
“Most of the traffic inferring work expects to take place this week,” said Gilbert Mohtes-Chan, with Caltrans. “The old pavement is being ground down and planting will be taking place. Erosion control, minor drainage and concrete work and other miscellaneous items are left.”
Reversing one-way traffic control will be in effect from 6 p.m. today (Tuesday) to 6 a.m. Wednesday to perform final paving work between McGanney Lane and Hammonton Smartsville Road.
In addition, motorists can expect one-way traffic control from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday for pavement striping, signage work and erosion control.