The new Cottage Creek Campground at New Bullards Bar Reservoir is now open and accepting reservations on a first-come, first served basis.
The campgrounds is located above the dam and Emerald Cove Marina and includes nine campsites and one camp-host site, providing views of the Yuba River canyon and reservoir to guests. The location previously included a campground that was destroyed in 1999 during the Pendola Fire.
“These new campsites are positioned to provide some of the best views around, while still being just a short walk to the reservoir and marina,” said Kyle Morgado, senior hydro engineer who managed the project, in a press release.
The sites include paved areas for car and recreational vehicle parking, ranging in size from 24 feet to 50 feet wide, with additional space for tents and eating areas, as well as access to two restroom facilities and water. The different campsites can host groups of 12-18 people and also have access to a large gathering area located within the campground.
Yuba Water also recently replaced sections of the road that connects the Cottage Creek parking lot to the new campsites to improve access.
To reserve a campsite at the Cottage Creek Campground, go to recreation.gov or call 1-877-444-6777.