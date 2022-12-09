Posters that have been displayed inside The Brick Coffee House Café in Marysville are part of an effort to promote various plans for upcoming businesses and housing developments in the city.
As part of the city’s continued recent – and aggressive – push for economic and community growth, 10 new development projects are in the works and are expected to become a reality in the coming years.
Heather Thompson, owner of The Brick and chair of the Marysville Business Alliance, decided to display the poster boards, which feature each project to showcase the potential future successes of Marysville’s downtown area. As a hub for Marysville residents, The Brick is a prime location to spread the word about incoming economic growth for the community, Thompson said.
“The Brick is known as a place where business gets done. Because of that, I felt that it would be a really good hub to showcase all the exciting plans for development in Marysville,” she said. “I think that as a business owner, I have customers who ask me questions about what’s happening in this town or why downtown isn't busier. Sometimes I feel so defeated that we get such a bad wrap and nobody gives us recognition with the idea that there’s forward momentum coming. I just felt that there was no better way to stop the naysaying than to put it on display at The Brick.”
She believes that these incoming developments will inspire local merchants as residents move in and increase the city’s customer base.
“The Marysville Business Alliance is always looking for ways to bring people to downtown Marysville,” Thompson said.
The posters were produced by Kary Hauck, partner and owner of Sapphire Marketing Group, based on renditions and building plans provided by the owners of each project. While some projects have been fully greenlit and have established dates for construction or completion, others are still in the conceptual stage and have yet to provide information regarding construction, Marysville Community Development Manager Dan Flores said.
One of those projects, the possible revitalization of Hotel Marysville, was established in August. Owners of the property, under the name Urban Smart Growth, announced their plans to renovate the vacant hotel into a series of 68 market rate apartments, 15 commercial office or retail spaces, a rooftop bar and banquet or dining space. However, Flores said that this project has not been officially approved by the city’s planning department. The features advertised by the owners are all conceptual.
“We haven’t seen plans or engineering yet. We’re excited about it, but we get really excited when we see plans and engineering, and then we see construction,” he said.
Some renovations for Hotel Marysville are already underway, including a new roof and plans for plumbing and electrical engineering, Flores said. However, the project cannot fully move forward until official development plans have been approved.
Marysville City Councilmember Stuart Gilchrist said that upon completion, the apartments will serve a housing need for employees of Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital.
“One of the objectives for the Marysville Hotel redevelopment is to help support housing for Adventist Health employees as well as an overall housing shortage, and the goal is to have market rate housing there. Adventist Health has met with us. They expressed that they have a need for housing,” Flores said.
Other housing projects include the 3rd and D Street apartment development, which will feature 38 market rate units. Like Hotel Marysville, these apartments will fulfill a need for housing adjacent to the medical arts district, Gilchrist said. The housing developments’ proximity to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital is a reflection of a Blue Zones initiative to turn Marysville into a more walkable community, he said.
Flores also said that Blue Zones principles have been taken into consideration in the overall plans for all upcoming developments.
Plans for the 3rd and D Street apartments are still in the conceptual phase, he said.
The Delta Building at 425 5th St. is being remodeled to allow for more residential units in the downtown area. The exact number of units has not been finalized due to the project also being in its conceptual stages, Flores said. However, he expected official planning to begin in January 2023.
“The goal is to have three units and a commercial development on the bottom floor. That would be the overall goal, but that doesn’t mean that’s where we will land,” he said.
Additional housing in the city also may increase residential parking needs.
In response to those needs and other city priorities, Flores said that the city has hired Vincenzo Corazza, Marysville’s new public works director who also serves as a traffic engineer. He believes that Corazza’s expertise as an engineer will help the city formulate new plans to cater to residential parking needs.
Developers for each project are also being asked by the public works department how they will find parking solutions for their business, Flores said.
“We are addressing parking for each project as we move forward,” he said.
Announced earlier this year, expansion plans for Mary Covillaud Elementary School are expected to be completed by 2024. A two-story building housing 16 classrooms will be constructed on the north side of campus on a currently undeveloped plot, the Appeal previously reported. According to the district’s Facilities Master Plan, this structure will effectively replace 11 existing portable classrooms.
Matt Wade, vice president of Core Construction, previously said that the bidding process for the Covillaud Elementary School Project will most likely begin in January next year with site work starting near the beginning of April.
Antonio’s Quick Lunch will open another location in Marysville for residents to enjoy more local food options. The project has been fully greenlit, and Flores expected construction to begin no later than the first quarter of 2023.
The mechanical contracting company Frank M. Booth, Inc. plans to expand its campus by opening a new warehouse, as well. Flores said that construction should begin within the first or second quarter of 2023.
Construction for the new 7-Eleven gas station on E Street is nearing completion. Glichrist said that there has been a delay in its opening due to supply chain issues while ordering electrical equipment. However, Flores expected the convenience store to fully open within a few weeks.
A Dutch Bros. location will open in Marysville at 1021 B St. Construction is already underway, and Flores expected the drive-thru coffee shop to open by the end of the first quarter in 2023.
Another cafe along D Street is being conceptualized. Brewhouse may reutilize the space housing Training Zone at 424 D St. once plans for the cafe are fully established. Flores said that the current objective is to move Training Zone to the former CVS Pharmacy on J Street.
“This hasn’t come through the planning department, but that is the plan that they have,” he said.
Finally, The Senator, a wine bar and commercial video studio, is planned to open in the fall of 2023. Flores said that the business has been mostly approved, but its owners are awaiting approval for their liquor licensing.
“We haven’t fully vetted the plans on all of it yet, so we still have to go through that process,” he said.
Each upcoming project reflects the city council’s priority of creating forward momentum for Marysville. Flores believes that informing the public about the area’s new projects will generate excitement for residents as more economic and community development opportunities arise.
“The council’s plan is to create better economic development through the attraction of multiple residents into Marysville and the attraction of more businesses, restaurants and other types of establishments, to make it a more walkable, friendly community where people can come live, work, play and stay,” Flores said.