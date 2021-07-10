Several businesses are in the process of moving into Marysville, and some current tenants are looking to make improvements.
City Manager Jim Schaad said the following projects that are in development in the city:
--Habit Burger has submitted plans to take over the former Burger King on E Street.
--7-Eleven has been approved to demolish the Shell Gas Station at the corner of Fifth and E Street to put in a new convenience store with a gas station.
--Antonio's has submitted a use permit application for a restaurant at 115 Ninth St. It will be routed through the Marysville Planning Commission.
--Taco Bell on 10th Street will be doing tenant improvement.
--Flyers on Fifth and Ninth streets will be doing tenant improvement.
--Royal Oaks Pharmacy will be moving into the old Medicine Shoppe located at 812 Fifth St.
--Back in Time Arcade has applied for a business license for a storefront in the 800 block of Fifth Street.
--Marysville Rotary Club has installed a pedestal clock at Third and D streets.
--Minor grading has started at the site of the FX motorsports race track.
--A 1,010 square foot drive-thru only Starbucks is being constructed on 10th Street at the corner of Orange Street.
Yuba County
Director of Community Development & Services Agency (CDSA) and Surveyor Mike Lee said business and residential development in the county has experienced an uptick throughout the last year.
He said commercial developments follow the expansion of residential development.
"Generally, in the development lifecycle, we see homes first, then gas stations, grocery stores and other services to follow," Lee said.
From March until the present, the Yuba County Building Department finalized three occupancy permits for new businesses and two expansions. Since July 2020, Yuba County Environmental Health has issued permits to five mobile food units, three new food facilities and 10 cottage food operations.
CDSA has approximately 10 additional permits under review for new and expanding businesses including Bishop's Pumpkin Farm, expansion of the Boy Scouts facilities, Dollar General, gas stations and eating establishments.
"The number of fee estimates requested for commercial development has nearly doubled within the last year," Lee said.
The following is a list of building department permit applications from March 1 to June 30:
--Fire suppression system at VFW Olivehurst, 4956 Powerline Road.
--Change of tenant -- Lina's Hair Fashion, 1598 North Beale Road.
--A 2,400 sf metal building for a wedding venue, 8311 Intanko Lane.
--Convenience store, car wash facility and Shell gas station, 831 Chalice Creek Drive.
--A 5,728 sf metal building at Bishop's Pumpkin Farm, 500 Roddan Lane.
--A 1,600 sf commercial kitchen at Bishop's Pumpkin Farm, 1419 Pumpkin Lane.
In addition, gas stations are currently under construction at:
--5416 Lindhurst Ave. (Chevron);
--2337 River Oaks Blvd. at Plumas Lake Boulevard (Chevron);
--5512 Edgewater Circle at Erle Road (76).
"While Yuba County is on an exciting trajectory for both residential and commercial development, there remains many infill opportunities in our Olivehurst and Linda areas, and infrastructure expansion still to be addressed in the south county area," Lee said. "The county is working diligently with the Yuba Water Agency and regional partners to improve water and sewer services near the Highway 65 corridor, opening the gateway for future development in the region."