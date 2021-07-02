Several commercial businesses are in various stages of setting up shop within Yuba City, some early in the permitting process while others are close to opening their doors.
Construction is ongoing in the 700 block of Colusa Highway for a future Starbucks, on Epley Drive for a new building for Recycling Industries, and a Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 400 block of Bridge Street, according to Development Services Director Ben Moody.
Building permits are ready to be issued for interior work for a suite in the 300 block of Walton Avenue, tenant improvements to Pacific Dental Services in the 900 block of Tharp Road, and new 93-unit Holiday Inn Express with a swimming pool in the 500 block of Shasta Street.
Financing has been secured for the hotel and relayed to the city, according to Moody.
Permits have been recently issued to the following projects:
– Adventist Health/Rideout clinic in the 900 block of Tharp Road for tenant improvement.
– New 2,617 square foot shell building in the 900 block of Carson Drive.
– A 3,085 sf addition to an eye care office in the 1000 block of Live Oak Boulevard.
– Hobby Lobby, located in the 1200 block of Colusa Avenue.
– Expansion of L.A. Merchandise in the 500 block of Palora Avenue.
– An 82-foot AT&T cell tower in the 800 block of Von Geldern Way.
– Signage for Crumbl Cookies in the 1000 block of Harter Parkway.
Certificate of occupancy is pending for the Recycling Industries and the KFC. Certificate of occupancy has been issued to DD’s Discounts (700 West Onstott Frontage Road), Ampla Health (355 Samuel Drive), Dollar Tree (1064 Harter Parkway), Prime Time Nutrition (551 North Palora, Suite A), and Snap Fitness (1707 Colusa Highway).
Moody said the issuing of the certificate of occupancy by the city completes the building process for a project. Those pending the certificate are very close to being complete. He said other projects that are currently under construction are O’Reilly Auto Parts (Lincoln Road), an office complex remodel (Butte House Road), the Downtown Theater, and rehab work on Chikara Japanese Restaurant (Plumas Street).
“I am excited about all of the building, each type benefits and improves the city when done right,” Moody said.