A number of projects are either underway or under review that will bring new businesses to Marysville and Yuba City.
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gene Palazzo, former Marysville interim city manager and current administrative advisor with community development, said the city is cautiously optimistic about the current outlook for new businesses coming to Marysville.
There are currently three businesses that have applied for building permits that are in the process of being reviewed by the city.
– Starbucks Drive-Thru (619 10th St.): Once approved, the construction will take four to six months to be completed.
– 7-Eleven and gas station (501 Fifth St.): The Marysville Planning Commission recently approved the project. Palazzo said construction will take six to nine months.
– Habit Burger (723 E St.): The business will go into an existing building. The permit is for a remodel of the location that was previously home to Burger King. It will take three to five months to complete the remodel.
“It will be a few weeks before permits are issued,” Palazzo said in an email.
The following businesses have applied for business licenses in the last three months, according to Palazzo:
– Bubble Up Grooming (412 D St.).
– Healing Massage and Spa (406 E St.).
– Key Credit Solutions, LLC (922 G St.).
– Tatla Buy and Sell (201 D St., Suite Y).
– The Silver Peacock, which will be an art gallery (411 D St.).
Yuba City
Development Services Director Benjamin Moody said there are several projects that are pending building review for commercial projects.
The following are commercial projects that are pending building review:
– A new 2,700-square-foot Burger King with a drive-thru at 550 Bogue Road. Plans for this project will soon be reviewed by the city, Moody said.
– Tenant improvements will be done to Pacific Dental Services located at 995 Tharp Road.
– Renovations are under review for Raley’s (770 Onstott Road) that will result in the closing of one of the existing exits.
– Improvements will be done to the outdoor storage and parking area of a truck yard at 769 Garden Highway.
– A new 2,617-square-foot shell building is being reviewed that would be built at 955 Carson Drive.
Permits are ready to be issued for a Holiday Inn Express at 531 Shasta St. Once completed, it will be a new 93-unit hotel with a swimming pool, Moody said. In addition, a permit for tenant improvements for the Adventist Health Clinic at 900 Tharp Road is ready to be issued.
Permits that were recently issued include:
– The demolition of the Waffle Barn (590 Colusa Highway).
– An expansion of L.A. Merchandise (520 Palora Ave.).
– An 82-foot AT&T cell tower (890 Von Geldern Way).
– Snap Fitness (1707 Colusa Highway, Suite 300).
– Prime Time Nutrition (551 North Palora Ave.).
– Dollar Tree Store (1064 Harter Parkway) in the old Pier One building.
Moody said there are several construction projects already ongoing in the city:
–KFC (438 Bridge St.): All the paving is done and crews are currently working on the landscape and waiting on PG&E for power.
– Ampla Health (355 Samuel Drive): Building and landscape is complete. All that remains is a punch list of items with final inspections.
– Recycling Industries (140 Epley Drive): A new 120’x180’ steel building and relocation of an 1,800-square-foot building. An electrical check and landscaping was recently conducted.
– Feather River California Temple and meeting hall (1470 Butte House Road): Underground utilities and framing has been completed. Concrete siding has mostly been installed.
– Starbucks (corner of Clark Avenue and Highway 20): Crews recently started site work and construction.
– O’Reilly Auto Parts (Lincoln Road): Site grading, foundation and block wall construction is currently ongoing.