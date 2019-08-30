Several highly-anticipated businesses are in the final stages before opening their doors in Yuba City.
The biggest franchise expected to open in the coming weeks is Olive Garden. The restaurant replaced the former Hometown Buffet building in front of Sam’s Club along Highway 20. Two others that are in the final phases and likely to open around the same time include Dutch Bros on Highway 20 near the 10th Street Bridge and a Round Table Clubhouse in the Raley’s shopping center.
“They are all in the final inspection stage of the building permit process,” said Vicrim Chima, planning manager for Yuba City. “Opening dates are imminent.”
Another business that hasn’t been reported but is in the final stages before opening is Huckleberry’s, which is a breakfast and lunch restaurant that is taking over the former Perko’s Café building. Chima said the new business has made some interior and exterior modifications and is in the process of getting new signage up.
“Opening for Huckleberry’s should also be imminent, as we are in the final stages of the building permits,” he said.
The expectation is that Dutch Bros will be opening in early October, with Huckleberry’s and Round Table Clubhouse opening closer to the end of October.
The new Pieology planned for Carriage Square on Bridge Street, where Bank of Feather River and Habit Burger recently opened, still has some tenant improvements being carried out. Chima said they are expected to open doors in late October or early November.
Another new restaurant, Falafel Guys, recently opened its doors on North Walton Avenue on Aug. 17.
The city is excited about welcoming the new businesses as they will add more than just new options for residents, he said.
“It means job generation and tax revenue; it’s local money being spent in the local economy, which are all good things,” he said.
Chima said officials are always working to bring in new businesses to the city. The biggest factor in enticing new business ultimately comes down to how the particular land-use for the property is zoned.
“The value of a property is dictated by what you can do on it,” Chima said. “We are doing everything we can to entice new businesses. We try to help by reducing costs and the time it takes for the permitting process. It’s just about streamlining the process. We exert extraordinary effort to assist and aid small business owners.”