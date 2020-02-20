Sutter County Victim Services has opened a new Child Advocacy Center on the first floor of a county building on Civic Center Boulevard in Yuba City to improve the way young victims of crimes are interviewed.
The center was opened at the end of January and while the county has provided similar services in the past it is the first time Sutter County has a dedicated facility to conduct interviews in a child friendly manner.
Victim services applied for and was awarded a $145,000 Child Advocacy Grant from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services a couple years ago that assisted in the new center’s opening and is one of three continuous grants victim services receives to be fully funded. The position of child advocacy coordinator was created by the county and Kathleen Shipman was hired to fill the new role, according to Sutter County Victim Services Program Manager Missy Castillo said.
The center has two interview rooms, a viewing room, an office for a therapist and an open concept playroom/lobby area that lets children decompress after an interview, Castillo said.
“Our center is a child-focused facility in which law enforcement, child protection, prosecution, mental health, and victim advocacy professionals work together to investigate abuse, help children heal from abuse, and hold offenders accountable,” Castillo said via email.
Having one building allows representatives from different agencies to watch interviews with children together rather than having a child go through multiple interviews.
Castillo said this reduces the amount of times a child is re-traumatized. Victim services conducts an average of 100 interviews a year and are conducted by trained professionals.
In the past, interviews were done at the victim services offices where children had to walk through the main office to get to interview rooms.
“It’s more child friendly,” Castillo said of the new office.
Interviews are done with children up to 18 years of age and delayed adults.
Castillo said interviewers start by asking questions that set the tone and atmosphere for the interview before getting into the allegations. They will also practice narrative talk by asking children what they like to do and give them space to provide as much or as little information as possible to make children more comfortable when the time comes to discuss the allegations.
The center’s comfort dog Duke is available during the interview process and after to help children through the process. Duke will even take the stand in court if a child is called to testify, Castillo said.
“We provide advocacy not only to the child but their non-offending caregivers as well,” Castillo said.
While interviews are taking place, an advocate, who is assigned to each case, discusses with the caregiver about the next steps after an interview and what options are available in the form of victim compensation. The state-funded program offers assistance for relocation, counseling and medical expenses.
In addition, victim services partners with Casa De Esperanza and Youthful Courage Stables, an organization that offers horse therapy to victims.
Along with the new center, victim services is looking to expand its reach by being more involved in the community and reaching out to local schools and families in the community, Castillo said.