A new certified farmers market is slated to start Wednesday at Harter Park in Yuba City. The market, organized by the Sutter County Museum, will feature six produce growers and one plant vendor.
The market will be hosted from 4-7 p.m. at 1333 Butte House Road, Yuba City, and will run through mid-September. Parking will be available in front of the museum in the parking lot.
In order for the market to remain certified by the local agricultural commissioner and the California State Department of Agriculture, it must comply with certain guidelines: Vendors and shoppers must wear masks, practice social distancing, no produce samples and customers cannot touch the produce prior to purchase.
Jessica Hougen, museum director and curator for the Sutter County Museum, said the market has been in the planning phases since last fall. She said the original idea of having the market include local artisan craft vendors, food trucks and live music has been put on pause during the pandemic, with hopes to grow the event in the future.
“We do intend to grow the market over the next few years,” Hougen said. “We’re really excited to be offering a mid-week farmers market to the community.”
For more information, visit the Sutter County Museum Facebook page.