Guests gathered on the outdoor patio of The Brick Coffee House Cafe in Marysville on Monday to take part in an informative session on how to join the Court Appointed Special Advocates program for Yuba County. 

Child Advocates of Placer County held its first informational session at The Brick Coffee House Cafe in Marysville on Monday to begin its recruitment process for Yuba County. 

Child Advocates is part of a national Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program which relies on a network of trained volunteers who work one-on-one with foster youth, giving them a voice and advocating for their best interests. 

