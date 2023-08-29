Child Advocates of Placer County held its first informational session at The Brick Coffee House Cafe in Marysville on Monday to begin its recruitment process for Yuba County.
Child Advocates is part of a national Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program which relies on a network of trained volunteers who work one-on-one with foster youth, giving them a voice and advocating for their best interests.
CASA was founded in 1979 by David Soukup, a Seattle Superior Court judge. Soukup was troubled by the lack of information and representation children were having in the court system and felt that he needed more information to make better, and at times, life-altering decisions.
There are now CASA-related programs across the country including in 51 of California’s 58 counties.
Placer County’s child advocate program started in 2004 and has just recently started branching off into Yuba County. This initiative started around eight months ago when Amy Molina-Jones with the Yuba County Office of Education decided to reach out.
“It's just going to make a world of difference for our youth here,” said Molina-Jones, choking back tears. “Thank you all so much for coming.”
Monday's meeting included more than a dozen specially invited guests, the majority of them female. These included both Yuba and Sutter county educators, social workers, police dispatchers, and supervisors, as well as community oriented individuals.
This was a particularly important day for Nicole Rubio of River Valley Realty who will soon be swearing in to become a court appointed special advocate. After establishing a successful family oriented program known as Rolling Relief, Rubio will be moving on to her next chapter of community service as a leader in volunteer recruitment and engagement for CASA of Yuba County.
“I really feel that what we are doing with the CASA program for foster youth is going to get them going in the right direction so we don't see them at the river bottoms or going into our jails and prisons,” said Rubio.
Some success stories from local CASA groups involve honoring a child's first birthday, getting new shoes for a teenager so they could walk pain free, attending a former CASA child’s college graduation, and guiding a young adolescent toward the career of their dreams.
Becoming an advocate starts with applying to a relevant local program. Once accepted, the applicant must undergo an interview, background check, and pay for fingerprinting. Selected volunteers will then undergo 35 hours of in-person and online training in what organizers refer to as “CASA University.'' After training is complete, volunteers will be sworn in by a Juvenile Dependency Court judge and later matched to a child or youth within the Juvenile Dependency Court system.
This commitment is relatively low cost and requires volunteers to meet up with their assigned child or youth at least once a week. The length and activities of the visit will vary on a case-by-case basis until the child or youth’s case is closed. Individuals in the CASA program, similar to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, are tasked with developing a healthy relationship with the child and work to give authorities a more well-rounded understanding of the child's individual situation and needs.
Volunteers will have the opportunity to express their age and gender preferences during the application process and people from all ethnicities and genders are welcome to apply.
The purpose of Monday's meeting in Marysville was to help incentivise what organizers hope will be among the first recruitment of Yuba County advocates.
“What a great turnout and representation for Yuba County,” said Carmen Hill, youth services director for Child Advocates of Placer County. “I've only been here like five or six times, but everytime I come here I get more and more impressed by what a great and caring community this is.”
Local volunteer training will begin on Oct. 3 and occur every Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. for the duration of the month. For more information, residents are encouraged to visit www.casaplacer.org or reach out to Rubio at Nicole@casayuba.org.
“There aren't many social workers that have the time to sit down on the floor with a child and develop that one-on-one rapport,” said Cynthia Freeman, a local social worker and new member of CASA of Yuba County. “That’s what a CASA does. They get to know the child and do what’s right by them. I’m so happy that CASA is here. I can't wait, I really really can't wait.”